Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,939. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $74.20.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.