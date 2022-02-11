Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $634.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.40 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

F5 Networks stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

