Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.