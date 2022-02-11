Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

