Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.11. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

