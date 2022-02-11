AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,263 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABC opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

