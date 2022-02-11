Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.72

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 173080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$293.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Further Reading
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.