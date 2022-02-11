Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.72

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 173080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$293.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

In other news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,676,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,141,964. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,986.56. Insiders sold a total of 8,211,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,822 in the last quarter.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

