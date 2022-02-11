American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $164.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

