American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 118,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 353,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 target price on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$199.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

