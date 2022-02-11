American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.750-$10.750 EPS.

AFG traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

