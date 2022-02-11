American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $150,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

