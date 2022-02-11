American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Short Interest Down 92.4% in January

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AEPPL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.11. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
