American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,063 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

