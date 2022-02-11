American Century Companies Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,645 shares of company stock valued at $277,336. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

