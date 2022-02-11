American Century Companies Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE CIB opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

