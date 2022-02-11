American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 99.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,723,268 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,551,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $239,800,000 after purchasing an additional 369,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,024,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 394,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.