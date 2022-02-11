American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,726 shares of company stock worth $104,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

