American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

