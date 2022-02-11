American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

