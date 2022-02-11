Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 428.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock traded down $53.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,126.09. 105,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,350.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.