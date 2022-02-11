ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Up 10.2%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 19,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 626,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

