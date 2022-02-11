Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

