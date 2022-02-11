Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 131,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,357,207. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.