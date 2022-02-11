Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 37,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,873. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Services and in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.