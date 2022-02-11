AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,834. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

