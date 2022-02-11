Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,960 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

