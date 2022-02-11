Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,800 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $7.38 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $349.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.