Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $957.99 million, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

