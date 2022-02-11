Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

