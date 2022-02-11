Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,351 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.