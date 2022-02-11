Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 54,340 Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vedanta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.