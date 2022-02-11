Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading 9.7% Higher

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.28. 25,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,316,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.