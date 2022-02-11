Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.3474 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

