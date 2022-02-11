Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. 2,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Get Alger 35 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.