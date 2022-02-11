Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.33.

ALFVY opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

