Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 719,721 shares trading hands.

AXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $9,971,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $375,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

