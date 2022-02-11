Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 719,721 shares trading hands.
AXU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $9,971,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $375,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.