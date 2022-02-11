Alexander O. Schuth Sells 1,423 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. 666,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

