Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Tops $0.50

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $94.22 million and $1.07 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00102244 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,219,709 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

