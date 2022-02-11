Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,552 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. 11,436,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $73.72.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

