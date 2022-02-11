Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 952 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $99,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI stock traded up $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.01.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

