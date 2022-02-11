Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 952 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $99,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MELI stock traded up $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $957.60 and a 52 week high of $2,006.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.01.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.