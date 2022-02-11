Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,585. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.