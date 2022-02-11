Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,872 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $163,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10,903.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 593,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 84,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

