Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,903 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Nutrien worth $62,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

