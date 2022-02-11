Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 169,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

