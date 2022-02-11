Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 101,700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,803,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,660,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

CVS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.62. 101,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

