Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Trading Up 1.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $106.62. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

