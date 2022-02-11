Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.67 ($27.20).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.89) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.86) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.03) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AIXA traded down €0.35 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting €17.15 ($19.71). The company had a trading volume of 661,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €14.82 ($17.03) and a 1 year high of €26.60 ($30.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

