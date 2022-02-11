Aimee Pitman Purchases 61,646 Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($135,046.00).

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.19) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Warehouse REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40). The company has a market capitalization of £689.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.