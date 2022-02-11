AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Shares Up 14%

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) shot up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

