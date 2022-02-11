Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 2.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25). 485,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,787,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.26).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £173.64 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00.

Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

