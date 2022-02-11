Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 2.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25). 485,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,787,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.95 ($0.26).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £173.64 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00.
Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)
