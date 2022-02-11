AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AGFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,565. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

